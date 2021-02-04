Teen arrested for involvement in carjacking of Amazon delivery driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen has been arrested after being involved in the carjacking of an Amazon delivery driver.

Police say the driver was driving his personal car, a Honda Accord, delivering packages on Wednesday when two young men approached him and pointed guns at him. The men then told the driver to talk away from his before a young woman got into his car and drove off.

According to police, officers assigned to the newly created enhanced shift of patrol officers in the East Precinct responded quickly. These officers, who focus on responding quickly and in numbers to shootings and robberies, saw the stolen Honda as it left the Fallbrook Apartments located in the 300 block of Dellway Villa Road, with 18-year-old Ja’Shonti Williams behind the wheel.

When officers turned their emergency lights on to try and stop Williams, she drove off quickly and later crashed into another car on Douglas Avenue near Ellington Parkway, causing Williams to leave the roadway and come to a stop. She was then taken into custody without further incident.

During an interview, Williams admitted to police that she was involved in the carjacking; a gun was also recovered from the car. Officers found the packages scheduled for delivery in the truck.

Williams has been charged with carjacking, evading arrest, gun possession during the commission of a felony, theft and driving without a license.

She is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond.