Teen arrested for fatally stabbing mother’s boyfriend at Antioch apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are charging a 16-year-old boy for fatally stabbing his mother’s boyfriend at their Antioch apartment Saturday morning.

Police say at around 11:50 a.m. 16-year-old Blake Grier had just returned to their apartment on Shire Drive with his mother when he ran past her to the kitchen and grabbed a knife. His mother reported Grier was acting strange during the week and she went to a neighbor’s apartment to call police.

At her neighbor’s apartment, she saw Grier run from their apartment. When she returned to the apartment and went upstairs she found her boyfriend, 43-year-old Timothy Jones, bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

Jones died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police found Grier in a nearby wooded area and took him into custody. He was interviewed at police headquarters and will be booked at Juvenile Court Saturday night.