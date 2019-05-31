Teen arrested for 2 carjackings in Nashville, accomplice sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen is in custody after police say he was responsible for two carjackings that took place Thursday. 

According to a release, 18-year-old Estifanos Kumssa is accused of putting a pink pistol to the head of a 37-year-old rideshare driver who was taking a break in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Edge-O-Lake Drive. 

Police said Kumssa demanded the victim get out of his blue Toyota Scion. The suspect and his accomplice fled in the car. 

Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, police said Kumssa, wearing the same clothes from the Scion carjacking, and his accomplice approached a 45-year-old man in a 2006 Jeep Liberty. they pointed the gun at him, took the Jeep, and fled south down Murfreesboro Pike. 

According to a release, Metro officers heard the call and put spike strips down to stop the car. Kumssa and his accomplice ran and Kumssa was arrested moments later. Police said they found a pink pistol on the ground. 

Detectives said Kumssa refused to answer their questions and efforts continue to identify the accomplice. 

