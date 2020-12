Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15 year old who allegedly stole an AR-15 and pistol from a home Thursday.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teenager accused of stealing two guns from a home on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office had been searching for 15-year-old Trey Mosley who reportedly stole an AR15 and a pistol from a home on Lula Lane. Mosley fled the scene in a silver or white Nissan Altima.

As of Saturday evening, the sheriff’s office announced Mosley was taken into custody and the stolen guns had been recovered.