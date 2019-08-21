Teen arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night following a high-speed pursuit and crash in Lawrence County.

According to Loretto police, an officer observed a vehicle traveling 85 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone on South Old Military Road in St. Joseph.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but said the driver kept going toward the state line at a high rate of speed. The suspect’s vehicle eventually went off the road and crashed, police said.

(Photo: Loretto Police Department)

Officers said 18-year-old Preston Graves was removed from the vehicle and booked into the Lawrence County jail on charges including reckless driving, reckless endangerment, felony evading and driving without a license. He was also cited for due care and failing to stop at a stop sign.

A 16-year-old female passenger, the owner of the vehicle, was released to her family, police said.

