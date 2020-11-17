Teen accused of stealing dog from Nashville home, backing over neighbor with car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old Nashville man stole his neighbor’s dog, then backed over the woman as she chased after him, an arrest warrant alleges.

Tyreese Brown, 18, was booked into the Metro jail Monday night on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 at a home in Nashville, but police did not reveal the specific location.

Metro police said the victim told detectives Brown, her neighbor, had attempted to steal her dog multiple times. When he stole the dig this time, she followed him to his driveway, where he put his vehicle in reverse and struck her, knocking her into a parked car, according to investigators.

Brown then got out of his vehicle, punched the woman in the face and body, then threw a chair at her, police said.

The victim was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Brown was held in the Metro jail on a $30,000 bond. His booking photo was not immediately released by Metro police.