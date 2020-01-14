Teen accused of slamming into Nashville police cruiser, nearly running over deputy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old man drove into a police cruiser, nearly ran over a detective and almost slammed his vehicle into an apartment as he tried to flee officers Monday near East Nashville, a police report alleges.

According to an arrest warrant, detectives were conducting surveillance on an apartment along Creekwood Drive, when they saw D’Vonte Blivens arrive in an SUV. The paperwork states Blivens had a gun in his pocket and officers knew he was not old enough to possess it.

When Blivens got back into a vehicle to leave, police said they turned on their emergency equipment to stop him; however, officers said he put the vehicle in reverse, striking a police cruiser and coming within inches of running over a detective.

As Blivens drove off, he came close to hitting an apartment with his vehicle, as he fled through a subdivision at a “high rate of speed,” investigators explained.

At some point, detectives lost sight of Blivens, but said they were able to track him to a grocery store parking lot, where they arrested him.

Blivens was booked into the Metro jail Monday afternoon on charges including assault on an officer, vandalism and evading arrest. His bond was set at $27,500.

