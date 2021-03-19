Technology helps Murfreesboro police apprehend wanted man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department were able to apprehend a wanted man with the help of technology.

Police say Shelton Hall, 37, was held up for over an hour inside a home at the Center Point Townhomes, located in the 1300 block of Old Lascassas Road Thursday afternoon.

An officer saw Hall looking out of the door of the home at around 3:53 p.m., but Hall refused to come out.

Officers then responded to the scene and deployed a robot and drone. Hall was found hiding underneath insulation in the townhome’s attic, police say. He was then taken into custody at around 7:04 p.m., according to police.

Police say the technology keeps responding officers safe.

“That technology allows us to search and observe potentially dangerous suspects with equipment rather than officers, which keeps officers out of harm’s way,” Captain Cary Gensemer said. “It also protects suspects and reduces the chances of an armed encounter.”

Hall was wanted for violation of parole and failure to appear.

He is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on March 22.