Teacher says man secretly recorded her at Brentwood tanning salon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A disturbing discovery came for a woman who was getting a spray tan in Brentwood.

She says someone was recording her on their cell phone from the stall next door.

Reese Gerbic said it happened Sunday afternoon at Sun Tan City off of Nolensville Pike.

“It’s a place where you can be vulnerable and feel safe,” Gerbic explained.

However, it’s not anymore for Gerbic after she says she noticed a cell phone aimed at her over the tanning booth wall.

“I was doing my sunless tanning and I was about half way through and I looked up and I saw something a little bit weird. I kind of looked back up and I said ‘oh my gosh that’s a cell phone.'”

In disbelief, Gerbic says she began yelling as she quickly dressed and ran out of the room. After several minutes of knocking on the stall next to hers, thanks to an off duty officer and the salon staff, she says a man eventually came out.

“I stood right in front of the door and looked him dead in the eyes and said ‘what are you doing?’ What the heck are you doing, like this is not ok what you’ve been doing!'” she proclaimed.

Gerbic says the man denied the allegations and took off before Metro police arrived. However, the off duty officer looked at the man’s cell phone and didn’t see a recording.

Gerbic believes the man deleted the recording before opening the tanning booth door. The officer was able to get the man’s information and cross reference it with the salon. Gerbic said he explained that investigators would be able to pull the content off of the man’s phone even if it was deleted.

Gerbic, who is a teacher, says she feels violated but more than anything she is sick thinking that this man could be filming younger children.

“You don’t just all of a sudden go to a tanning salon, hold your camera up and take a video There’s some type of thought process where it’s like, hmmm women are naked in there. There’s minors that go into those spray booths. I can’t sit back as a teacher, as an educator, as an older sister, as a human. I can’t let that happen. I can’t sit back and let someone take advantage of minors like that. It’s disgusting,” said Gerbic.

Sun Tan City released the below statement to News 2:

“On Sunday, March 21, a client at our Brentwood, TN location reported seeing a cell phone above the wall in her tanning room. The police were called, and a police report filed. The privacy of our clients is of paramount importance, so we will continue to work closely with local law enforcement to assist in their investigation and, if appropriate, criminal prosecution of this incident.”