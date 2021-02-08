TDOC searching for Nashville man charged with aggravated burglary and rape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Corrections is searching for a Nashville man charged with aggravated robbery and rape.

According to TDOC, 36-year-old Mauris Crespo is currently in absconder status out of Davidson County. He is described as a Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Crespo has a tattoo on his left wrist that reads ‘livin’ and ‘Tootie’ on the right side of his neck.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Crespo, you’re asked to call police or TDOC’s anonymous 24 hour tips hotline at 1 (844) TDC-FIND or 1 (844) 832-3463.