TDOC: High-ranking gang member faces federal indictment for drug trafficking

HENNING, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Correction’s Office of Investigations and Conduct announced a notorious Tennessee gang leader has been federally indicted on drug charges.

Inmate Terry “Cockeye” Smith has been charged as part of a multi-state drug trafficking investigation involving federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

According to TDOC, Smith is a high-ranking member of the “Vice Lords” criminal street gang. He has been serving a 14-year sentence at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary for facilitation of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

“This indictment is a huge step toward keeping drugs and other contraband out of our facilities,” Commissioner Tony Parker said. “TDOC is relentless in the fight to prevent illegal drug activity inside state prisons and working with our law enforcement partners to ensure those who participate in illegal activity are held accountable.”

Smith has been transferred from TDOC custody to federal custody.