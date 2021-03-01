TBI works to save lives by cracking down on drug rings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says people are dying by the dozens from drug overdoses every week. And the only way to stop it is to stop those selling the drugs.

“We want to go out there and in essence cut the head off the snake,” Assistant Director TJ Jordan said. “We may have somebody on our radar and because we’re not able to establish a case on them today doesn’t mean we can’t tomorrow.”

TBI agents had a successful raid in Antioch last week that led to four arrests. Jordan says to no surprise, they found more than they bargained for during the search. Jordan says most times agents will find multiple drugs, guns, cash, and more during a search warrant.

“We’re going to see cocaine a lot of times. If we’re going in looking for heroin we’re finding fentanyl or vise versa. And it seems like we’re always finding high-grade, large amounts of marijuana,” Jordan said.

It’s a business that never seems to slow down, even in a pandemic. Drug rings keep spinning, according to Jordan, even if arrests take people out of the mix.

“When you take one out there’s always one there to replace,” Jordan said.

Jordan says it’s crucial that investigations are conducted quickly to save lives.

“At the end of the day if we’re not able to stop the bleeding so to speak that means that more bodies are dropping,” Jordan said.

Jordan said overdose rates are similar to if there were mass shootings every day.

“When we have an event where we have 18-20 plus bodies that have showed up at the ER it’s imperative that we get with it quick,” Jordan said.

The TBI hopes that by completing investigations, making arrests, and seizing drugs off the streets, they will save more vulnerable lives in Tennessee hooked on these lethal drugs.

If you or someone you love is suffering from substance abuse, call or text Tennessee Redline for 24/7 confidential referrals at 1-800-889-9789.