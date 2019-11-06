TBI: Wanted man arrested in Nashville charged with 2001 murder

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted in Henry County for an old murder case has been captured in Nashville.

Doug Talley was arrested and charged with the murder of 72-year-old Etta Etheridge in Paris on June 8, 2001. TBI says Etheridge was found unresponsive in a home on Rison Street. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Talley, who was added to TBI’s Most Wanted list Tuesday, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of First Degree Murder in the Perpetration of a Felony.

He was booked into the Davidson County Jail on $250,000 bond. Talley is awaiting transport back to Henry County.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar