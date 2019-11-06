TBI: Wanted man arrested in Nashville charged with 2001 murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted in Henry County for an old murder case has been captured in Nashville.

Doug Talley was arrested and charged with the murder of 72-year-old Etta Etheridge in Paris on June 8, 2001. TBI says Etheridge was found unresponsive in a home on Rison Street. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Talley, who was added to TBI’s Most Wanted list Tuesday, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of First Degree Murder in the Perpetration of a Felony.

He was booked into the Davidson County Jail on $250,000 bond. Talley is awaiting transport back to Henry County.