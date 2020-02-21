TBI: Six arrested in Nashville drug trafficking operation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six people have been arrested in a joint investigation between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Metro Police, and other agencies into an alleged drug trafficking operation.

Search warrants were obtained on Thursday at five locations throughout Davidson County. Those arrested in the investigation include:

24-year-old Denia Navarro

39-year-old Odin Navarro

40-year-old Carlos Torres

39-year-old Antonio Mungfuia

25-year-old Franklin Cardona

24-year-old Deybi Alcantara

All the suspects are facing charges of one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Torres, Mungfuia, Cardona, and Alcantara face an additional charge of one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, one count of possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Investigators seized cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and multiple handguns. Other agencies that aided in the investigation include the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the US Department of Homeland Security.

