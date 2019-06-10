TBI seeking more information on man arrested in Clarksville woman’s kidnapping

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are hoping to learn more about the Alabama truck driver arrested last month in the kidnapping of a Clarksville woman.

Authorities believe Roy Michel Nellsch, 62, of Logan, Ala., may be responsible for more crimes than the one for which he is currently facing charges.

TBI agents arrested Nellsch and charged him with especially aggravated kidnapping on May 22 for a “violent interaction” earlier that day with a Clarksville woman.

According to Clarksville Police documents, the woman ran out of gas on I-24 near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line. The suspect saw her on the roadside and offered to drive her to the nearest exit to purchase gas.

The victim told police that once inside the truck, Nellsch pointed a gun at her and told her to get in the back of the cab because she was being kidnapped and he was going to rape her. He also allegedly told her he was going to “keep her for a couple of days.”

The woman said she fought him as he tried to handcuff her behind her back and produced a larger weapon which he reportedly used to hit her in the head, causing a laceration to her head.

According to the arrest affidavit, the woman was able to get one hand free of the handcuffs and fought the defendant and managed to escape the truck.

Police stopped the truck near Coopertown and arrested Nellsch. Officers recovered the two guns and the victim’s purse and shoe from the truck.

The defendant also admitted to hitting the woman in the head and trying to handcuff her.

Nellsch is currently being held at the Montgomery Co. Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Since his arrest, officials say, agents developing information suggesting the man could be connected to additional crimes with other victims.

Anyone who had an interaction with Nellsch, or who may otherwise be able to assist the ongoing investigation, should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.