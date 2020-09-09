TBI searching for Murfreesboro attorney accused of aggravated rape

The TBI is looking for David Whelan who they say failed to appear in court last week.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennesee Bureau of Investigation is releasing new pictures of a Murfreesboro man who they say failed to appear in court.

Murfreesboro attorney David Whelan is accused of forcing female clients to pay his legal fees with sex. Whelan was supposed to appear in court last week on charges including aggravated rape and statutory rape by an authority figure.

Whelan is believed to be with his dog. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.