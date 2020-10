PARIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Paris man has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list.

The TBI says 28-year-old Eric Dodd, Jr. is wanted out of Paris on charges of attempted second degree murder, reckless endangerment and probation violation. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.



Here's an additional photo that shows some of his tattoos. pic.twitter.com/1wdPfU8qTR — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 29, 2020

Dodd has black hair, brown eyes, stands 6-feet tall and weighs 210 pounds.

