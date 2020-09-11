TBI: Murfreesboro rape suspect found in AL, shoots himself

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRN/WKRG) — A Tennessee attorney wanted by the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation was located in Mobile by U.S. Marshals Friday morning. When attempting to serve the warrant, Marshals say David Whelan shot and killed himself.

Whelan was located by U.S. Marshals at the Sundowner Marina Friday morning at around 6 a.m.

Marshals say Whelan was found on a boat when they attempted to serve the warrant. That was when he produced a weapon and shot himself.

A tweet from TBI states the set of events remains under investigation by authorities in Alabama.

The Murfreesboro attorney is accused of forcing female clients to pay his legal fees with sex. Whelan was supposed to appear in court last week on charges including aggravated rape and statutory rape by an authority figure.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.