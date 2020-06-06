TBI: Murfreesboro man planted drugs, tracking device on woman’s car

Kevin Allen

Kevin Allen (Source: MNPD)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Agents with TBI have arrested a Murfreesboro man on several charges after it was determined he put drugs and tracking devices in a woman’s car.

According to the TBI, 37-year-old Kevin Allen is charged with one count of distribution of cocaine in a school zone, one count of burglary of a vehicle, one count of fabrication of evidence, one count of filing a false report, and one count of electronic tracking of a vehicle.

Investigators found that on March 18, Rutherford County detectives received a tip about a woman who was in possession of drugs. Detectives pulled over the woman and received permission to search her vehicle, where they found drugs and a tracking device. The woman denied knowledge of the drugs or the tracking device. Further investigation revealed that the tracking device had been bought by Allen, a relative of the woman’s ex-husband.

Allen was booked into Rutherford County Jail on Friday on $25,000 bond.

