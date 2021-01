NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police and TBI agents are on the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Brick Church Pike near Trinity Lane.

According to MNPD, a Metro officer shot at a robbery suspect in the parking lot of the Exxon Market. The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.

HAPPENING NOW: TBI Agents are investigating a reported officer-involved shooting in Nashville, at a location in the 2200 block of Brick Church Pike.



Follow this thread for details as we’re able to pass them along. pic.twitter.com/TmfUITThor — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 27, 2021