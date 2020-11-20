TBI: Man arrested on rape charges

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Savannah man has been arrested on rape charges stemming from an incident where he engaged in sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents began investigating allegations involving a minor being raped. Over the course of the investigation, agents developed information accusing Alec Harrison, 26, of being the one responsible. Information led agents to discover Harrison recently had sexual conduct with a minor.

Harrison was arrested Wednesday on charges of rape and aggravated statutory rape.

He was booked into the Hardin County Jail and has since been released after posting a $10,000 bond.