TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Spring Hill girl and Indiana boy
Brooke Tabitha Marie Ciolkosz and Dawson Brink

Brooke Tabitha Marie Ciolkosz and Dawson Brink (Source: TBI)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for two teens, a 17-year-old girl from Spring Hill, TN and a 16-year-old boy missing from Indiana.

According to the TBI, Brooke Tabitha Marie Ciolkosz is believed to be with Dawson Brink. The two are believed to be traveling in a white Dodge Dakota with Indiana tag TK396NNM. Brink took the truck from his home without permission and also left with an AR-15, a handgun, and a large amount of ammunition.

Ciolkosz is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light colored hoodie and shorts.

Brink is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Brink has a suspended driver’s license.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ciolkosz or Brink, you’re asked to contact the Spring Hill Police Department at (931) 982-0884 or the TBI at 1 (800) TBI-FIND.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

