TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 9-year-old girl

EDITORS NOTE: The TBI previously released the missing girl’s name as Danica Ashley Smith, this article has been edited to reflect the child’s actual last name of Ingle.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 9-year-old girl from Meigs County in southeast Tennessee.

According to the TBI, Danica Ashley Ingle was last seen Sunday and maybe with her non-custodial father Daniel Ingle. Daniel Ingle is wanted by Meigs County Sheriff’s Office for kidnapping.

We have this additional photo of Danica to share. pic.twitter.com/9zzuykGGtu — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 28, 2020

Danica Ingle is described as 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy flowered shirt and black leggings and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Daniel Ingle is 50 years old, described as 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 234 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Ingle is an Illinois resident and may be driving a 2002 Ford Explorer with unknown tag.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, call Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 334-5268 or call 1 (800) TBI-FIND.





News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

