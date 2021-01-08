TBI investigating officer-involved shooting at Sparta home

SPARTA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in White County.

Investigators tell News 2 that around 2 p.m., deputies with the White County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a home on the 1200 block of Woodland Trail in Sparta. When they entered the home, 47-year-old Charles Edward Williams left through the back of the home. Preliminary investigation shows that deputies followed him to the back deck, and for reasons unknown, Williams ran toward the deputy. The deputy fired at Williams, striking him.

Williams was rushed to an area hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Additional details were not provided to News 2.