TBI investigating death of inmate at Coffee County Jail

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into the cause of death of an inmate at the Coffee County Jail.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, jail staffers were made aware of an inmate in medical distress around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The inmate, described as a 27-year-old white male, was found unresponsive and CPR was performed by corrections and medical staff on hand.

The inmate was soon transported to Unity Medical Center in Manchester for further treatment where he was pronounced dead.

The family of the deceased inmate, the District Attorney, and the TBI were notified of the man’s death.