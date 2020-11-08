TBI investigating Cheatham County officer-involved shooting

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Cheatham County.

The sheriff tells News 2 deputies were called to the 2300 block of Petway Road Saturday night regarding a domestic situation. When deputies arrived, the person pulled out a weapon, causing deputies to fire.

The person was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via Lifeflight and no deputies were injured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tells News 2 agents have responded to the scene and will take over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

