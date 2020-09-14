TBI investigating Brentwood arson incident

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Brentwood Police Department, and the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department are investigating an incident involving a fire early Saturday morning.

According to police, homeowners discovered landscaping on fire in the front of their home around 3 a.m. Their home is in the 9600 block of Brunswick Drive. They say security system footage from homes in the area shows the fire was started from something being launched or thrown into the landscaping.

The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department responded and extinguished the fire. They were able to contain the fire to the landscaping. No one was injured and the home was not damaged.

Authorities are still looking for a suspect. TBI arson investigators concluded this was not a “firebomb” or “Molotov cocktail.” Police say the family who lives at the home is African American, which led to speculation that this could have been a hate crime.

Police say they are exploring all possibilities in this investigation, but currently have not determined a motive. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also monitoring the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Brentwood police at (615) 371-0160 or email tips to bpdtips@brentwoodtn.gov.