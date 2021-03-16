TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln County.

According to the TBI, deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a man driving a side-by-side utility task vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. Deputies from Giles County and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol joined the chase that led into Lincoln County. Lincoln County deputies then engaged in the pursuit.

Agents said 21-year-old Jaylen Edward Jordan from Athens, Alabama wrecked a UTV in the 300 block of Boonshill Road in Fayetteville and ran behind a nearby home. When officers approached him, he allegedly produced a gun.

One Lincoln County deputy fired, striking Jordan. He was transported to a Nashville hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

No officers were injured during the incident.

TBI’s investigation into the shooting is ongoing.