TBI investigates McMinn County officer-involved shooting

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Etowah.

TBI reports agents with the 10th Judicial Drug Taskforce were on a narcotics investigation on County Road 909. When officers got to the scene, Paul Armstrong came out of his house, pointing a gun at officers. During the encounter, an agent from the Athens Police department and an agent from the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed Armstrong. Both were part of the Drug Taskforce. No officers were injured.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as they look into the incident. TBI has not released the name of those officers.