TBI investigates fatal shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The TBI is investigating the death of a man shot and killed at a home in DeKalb County over the weekend.

DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray said a woman called 911 just before 12:45 a.m. Sunday to report she had shot her husband at a residence on Lee Braswell Road.

The man was transported to Ascension Saint Thomas DeKalb Hospital, where he died, the sheriff explained.

Sheriff Ray said no arrests had been made. He added the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was awaiting autopsy reports.

No additional information was immediately released.