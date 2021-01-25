TBI identifies person of interest following Obion County homicide

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a person of interest after two men were found dead Monday morning on Reelfoot Lake.
According to the TBI, Chance Black and Zachery Grooms from Weakley County were found deceased after an incident that occurred on the lake.
Agents have identified 70-year-old David Vowell, of Martin, as a person of interest in the case. The TBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who knows where Vowell might be is asked to call the TBI at 1800-TBI-FIND. Agents also requested to speak with anyone who was near the north end of Reelfoot Lake who might have seen something.