TBI identifies person of interest following Obion County homicide

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a person of interest after two men were found dead Monday morning on Reelfoot Lake.

According to the TBI, Chance Black and Zachery Grooms from Weakley County were found deceased after an incident that occurred on the lake.

BREAKING: TBI Special Agents are asking for help in locating a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Obion County. David Vowell, 70, of Martin is considered armed and dangerous.



If you have seen him or know where he may be located call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/xB1w6ersSR — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 26, 2021

Agents have identified 70-year-old David Vowell, of Martin, as a person of interest in the case. The TBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows where Vowell might be is asked to call the TBI at 1800-TBI-FIND. Agents also requested to speak with anyone who was near the north end of Reelfoot Lake who might have seen something.