TBI: Cumberland County man charged in murder of wife

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Crossville Police Department have charged a man with the death of his wife, whose body was discovered in a wooded area behind an apartment complex.

According to the TBI, investigation showed 33-year-old Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz was the person responsible for the death of Sante Cecilia Amrvocio Mendez. Mendez was found Sunday morning on the 100 block of Village Lane.

Cruz is charged with one count of first degree murder and is being held in the Cumberland County Jail without bond.