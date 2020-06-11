TBI arrests three in a multi-agency drug bust in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested three people in an undercover joint drug investigation in which investigators seized narcotics, cash, and firearms.

According to the TBI, agents from multiple agencies received tips about a drug trafficing organization with connections to Middle Tennessee in the fall of 2019. Agents obtained search warrants that were executed Wednesday at various locations in Davidson County and Rutherford County.

Investigators arrested 28-year-old Rafael Jimenez of Smyrna; 33-year-old Betzabel Gutierrez-Lima of Nashville; and 43-year-old Arturo Peraira-Jimenez of Antioch.

Jimenez is facing charges of one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession with intent. Gutierrez-Lima faces a charge of one count of possession with intent. Peraira-Jimenez was arrested on outstanding warrants.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage