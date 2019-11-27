TBI arrests Smithville man sought in 2016 arson

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old man has been indicted more than three years after a fire was set in Smithville.

Firefighters responded to a fire on July 2, 2016 at a location on Old Bildad Road.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the fire was eventually ruled an arson and Zachary Walker was identified as the suspect.

A DeKalb County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Nov. 22 charging Walker with one count of arson. He was arrested Tuesday by TBI agents.

Walker was lodged in the DeKalb County jail. His bond was set at $30,000.