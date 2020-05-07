TBI arrests Robertson County man on weapons charges

Jody Taylor

Jody Taylor (Source: TBI)

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Robertson County man has been arrested and charged with weapons violations.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents conducted a search warrant of the home of 38-year-old Jody Taylor and found three firearms not secured in the home. Taylor is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have access to firearms.

Taylor is charged with three counts of unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon. He was booked into Robertson County Jail on $22,500 bond.


