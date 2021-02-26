TBI arrests Gordonsville woman following death of Smith County man

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a Gordonsville woman accused of killing a Smith County man. PHOTO: TBI

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a Gordonsville woman accused of killing a Smith County man.

TBI Agents began investigating the death of 47-year-old Wendell Wilkey Bennett after he was found dead Friday morning in the 80 block of Thompson Hollow Road. The investigation led to the arrest of 33-year-old Tara Leigh Greene.

Greene was charged with one count of criminal homicide and one count of theft over $2,500. She was taken to the Smith County Jail and held without bond.