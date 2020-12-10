TBI arrests 35 people in Hardin County drug bust

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Savannah Police Department, and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of 35 people for drug-related charges.

The year-long drug investigation focused on the trafficking of methamphetamines and other illicit drugs. The undercover investigation began in Hardin County in January of this year. On November 16, a Hardin County Grand Jury returned indictments charging dozens of people with drug offenses.

“We are proud to work alongside our local partners in protecting our communities by targeting drug activity at all levels,” said T.J. Jordan, TBI Assistant Director, Drug Investigation Division. “Operations such as this one show TBI’s commitment, that even during a pandemic, we will not lose sight of the epidemic of drug abuse and will continuously work to hold those putting addictive and deadly drugs on our streets accountable.”

Among the individuals who were arrested and charged as a result of the indictments:

Tarvis L. Bailey (DOB: 1/30/79), Saltillo – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Crack Cocaine)

Jeffery Dale Barrier (DOB: 12/27/76), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Robin Lynn Bingham (DOB: 9/25/66), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Donavan Bryant (DOB: 4/11/00), Shiloh – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Jessica Walls Campbell (DOB: 8/4/86), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Malayna Casey (DOB: 12/29/98), Adamsville – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Vincent Bennett Casey Jr. (DOB: 4/11/90), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Tommy Day (DOB: 3/10/73), Saltillo – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Lester Paul Doyle (DOB: 11/4/78), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Chris Fondren (DOB: 9/19/75), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Alfredo Miguel Fry (DOB: 5/16/85), Pinson – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Phillip Wayne Gray (DOB: 7/30/86), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Kimberly Kay Haddock (DOB: 1/22/63), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Jeremy Harris (DOB: 10//96), Selmer – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

James Hopper (DOB: 5/3/90), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Clararessia Mae Jackson (DOB: 11/1/69), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Johnny Justice (DOB: 8/15/65), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Rachel Lemas (DOB: 11/2/74), Adamsville – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Tammy Miller (DOB: 6/6/70), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Sonya Nichols (DOB: 8/12/68), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent, one count Conspiracy

Vynderlin Cycoyia Nichols (DOB: 7/19/88), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Crack Cocaine)

Jeanna Cook Shelby (DOB: 10/20/75), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Steven Smith (DOB: 10/30/00), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Stacie Spurlin (DOB: 2/11/63), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Crack Cocaine)

Nelson R. Talley (DOB: 8/22/62), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Allison Nicole Todd (DOB: 12/27/80), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Seaman Wade Vanhoose (DOB: 1/16/81), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Sidney Randle Walls (DOB: 12/28/66), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Adrian Yarbrough (DOB: 10/31/89), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

