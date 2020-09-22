Sword, BB gun found in ‘suspicious vehicle’ parked at Marshall County elementary school

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested after a sword and a BB gun pistol were found Monday inside of a “suspicious vehicle” parked on the campus of Marshall Elementary School, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunter Gigandet, 25, was booked into the Marshall County jail on a charge of carrying weapons on school property.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said a school resource officer received a call of a “suspicious vehicle” on school property around 1:30 p.m. Monday. When Gigandet’s vehicle was searched, investigators said they found the sword and a BB gun pistol.

Upon further investigation, the school resource officer determined Gigandet “had no reason to be on school property.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.