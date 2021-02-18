SUV sought in connection to death of man found on side of the road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 2017 blue Nissan Rogue SUV in connection to the death of a 60-year-old man found on the side of West Hamilton Road near Drakes Branch Road on Thursday morning.

According to Metro Police, a resident found James Springer’s body on the side of the road while walking in the area around 11 a.m. The Rogue, with Tennessee license plate number 4H4-8L7, was being driven by Springer when he went to the West Trinity Lane Subway restaurant around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday to buy a sandwich for a family member.

Springer did not return to his Saunders Avenue home after leaving the restaurant and his wife reported him missing around midnight.

Investigators say Springer had suffered head trauma, and the Medical Examiner is working to determine his cause of death.