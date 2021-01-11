‘Suspicious’ man charged with entering secure area at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 42-year-old man has been arrested after investigators say he ran through a roll-up door on a bag belt at Nashville International Airport and onto a secure ramp over the weekend.

An arrest warrant states Airport police were dispatched around 1 p.m. Sunday to a bag belt, where there were reports of a “suspicious” man. When officers arrived, they said the man had approached two Southwest employees, one of which waved “frantically” for help, as the man turned away from her.

Police said the man, identified as Michael Kelley, saw the officer, screamed an expletive, then leapt over the bag belt. The police report alleges Kelley “dove out the open roll up door onto the secure SIDA ramp.”

Officers said they caught up with Kelley on the ramp and attempted to handcuff him, as he clenched his hands together in an attempt to keep himself from being cuffed.

Once in custody, Kelley was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of entry into airport and aircraft security, as well as resiting arrest. His bond was set at $2,000.

A booking photo of Kelley was not immediately released by Metro police.