Suspicious activity call leads to Clarksville robbery suspect’s capture

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A call for suspicious activity led police right to a suspect wanted for robbing several Clarksville businesses.

According to a release, the robberies happened in the 2600 block of Trenton Road and 2600 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. The suspect entered the businesses wearing dark clothing and his face covered, pulled a gun, took an unknown amount of money and fled in a silver car.

Officers said they responded to calls of a man trying to open doors to a residence and then claimed to be at the wrong apartment around 10 p.m. Thursday night in the 2700 block of Trenton Road.

Police said when they arrived, 27-year-old Marcus Parker ran from them but was caught. He had a gun in his possession that matched the description of the one used in the robberies earlier in the day.

Investigators said a silver car was also located nearby that contained clothes that matched the description of the ones used in the robbery.

According to a release, Parker also left a dog in the silver car unattended without the engine running and no cooling or water for the dog. Police rescued the panting dog from the hot car.

Parker was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property, and evading arrest.

His bond was set at $220,000.

