Suspects wanted for theft of tires arrested on boat in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people wanted since December in the theft of $16,000 worth of new tires were captured on a boat at Four Corners Marina.

EARLIER COVERAGE: Police need help locating pair that allegedly stole 16K worth of tires

Franklin Police arrested 45-year-old Michael Lewis and 36-year-old Amber Tidwell on Friday, Jan. 31. A citizen tip led to their arrest.

Surveillance footage obtained by investigators showed Lewis and Tidwell allegedly stealing the tires from a storage container in Franklin.

Lewis and Tidwell are being held in Willamson County Jail on felony charges and are due in court in February.