Suspects wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying people/vehicles involved in several catalytic converter thefts.

Police say they believe two men are traveling in a black pick-up truck and a man armed with a yellow cutting tool is possibly traveling in a white vehicle.

It is currently unknown if the suspects are working together or separately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Terrill at 931-648-0656 ext. 5242, Tispline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.