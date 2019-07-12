Suspects wanted for burglarizing downtown Nashville Airbnb 7 times since January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify suspects who have burglarized a downtown Nashville Airbnb seven times since January. 

The thefts occurred at an eight-unit complex on Second Avenue South.  

Metro police reported the suspects kick in the doors and steal televisions and other items.  

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects during a theft at the complex on July 2. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.  

