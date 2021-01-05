Suspects under investigation for dozens of storage unit burglaries across Midstate

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police arrested two people on New Year’s Eve who are now being investigated for dozens of storage unit burglaries in Hendersonville and across Middle Tennessee.

From Sumner to Wilson to Williamson Counties, police officers from multiple agencies are now looking into 44-year-old Jeffery Snead of Hendersonville and 29-year-old Jaycee Cline of Antioch.

Both suspects are currently behind bars in the Sumner County Jail charged preliminarily with 14 counts of burglary and two counts of theft. Officers say more charges are pending.

Hendersonville Police first started working the storage unit break-ins around mid-December. Video from one of the storage facilities shows the couple driving a 2007 Nissan Maxima while allegedly casing out a storage facility.

Police say that Nissan was reported stolen out of Columbia months earlier. And when that stolen car drove past a license plate capture camera on New Year’s Eve, Hendersonville PD Flex teams responded.

The couple was arrested, the car seized, and stolen property from multiple storage units identified. The couple confessed to the crime and told officers they stole to support their heroin habits.

Police found drug needles and property like BB guns, ammunition, tools, clothes, shoes and many more items. Investigators also find incriminating evidence like bolt cutters and storage unit locks that had been cut in half.

When arrested, Sneed is wearing the same brightly-colored shoes that he is wearing in the surveillance video from one of the break-ins.

Investigators show News 2 handwritten entries in a notebook listing the addresses of storage units in cities across Middle Tennessee. Detective Oswaldo Herrera says this shows the crimes are premeditated and planned.

Herrera tells News 2 that after the Hendersonville arrest, police agencies across the region have been reaching out for information on the crime and the couple, now accused of breaking into dozens of lockers.

Police say many victims may not even know their storage units were burglarized. If you think you’ve been victimized, you are urged to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 264-5303.