Suspects sought in La Vergne drive-by shootings

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in La Vergne are searching for the suspects involved in targeted drive by shootings.

According to police, the shootings happened on Wednesday, March 10 and Sunday, March 14. One of the vehicles involved, a Kia Soul, appears to be black or a darker gray. The other vehicle involved, white in color, is possibly a Nissan Altima, Maxima or Toyota Camry.

Those inside the vehicles should be considered armed and dangerous and the public is asked not to approach the vehicles if seen, according to police. Police also say several subjects are considered persons of interest in the shootings and need to be identified.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Shields with La Vergne police at 615-793-7744, or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.