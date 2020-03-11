Suspects sought after Smyrna gas station robbed at gunpoint

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna Police are trying to find two suspects who were seen on surveillance video robbing a gas station at gunpoint.

Investigators said it happened at the BP gas station at 251 North Lowry Street on March 7 around 2:00 a.m.

Two armed suspects went into the store and held the clerks at gunpoint, while one of the suspects stole money from the cash register. Police said both left in a dark-colored, 4-door sedan.



(Images courtesy: Smyrna PD)

Anyone with information about this aggravated robbery is asked to contact Detective Stephen Hannah at 615-267-5146 or Stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org.

