SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) —Authorities are searching for two suspects after a bank robbery in Smyrna Monday.

The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Regions on Sam Ridley Parkway.

(Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department)

Smyrna police reported two people entered the bank, brandished firearms and forced employees and customers to one side of the building. They then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

They are believed to be traveling in an older model, red Chevrolet sedan, according to investigators.

Regions Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to their capture.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call FBI Nashville Agency’s Violent Crimes Task Force at 615-232-7500.