Suspects sought after man shot in driveway of Antioch home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot during an apparent robbery in the driveway of his Antioch home early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to a reported shooting outside of a residence on Cherokee Place, which is off Antioch Pike in the area of Interstate 24.

Police said the victim was in his driveway, when two men wearing ski masks approached him and shot him in the back. The man was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery.

No additional information was immediately released.