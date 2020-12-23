Suspects sought after crashing stolen minivan into South Nashville businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify two men who burglarized three South Nashville businesses by crashing a stolen minivan into the store’s front doors Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The suspects used a minivan stolen Monday around 6 p.m. from a business parking lot at 1069 Murfreesboro Pike.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Harding Place Tobacco & Beer (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

They then used the minivan to ram into three businesses throughout the night:

Cricket Wireless, 904 Murfreesboro Pike, on Monday at 8:40 p.m.

Airport Wine & Spirits, 1605 Murfreesboro Pike, on Monday at 10 p.m.

Harding Place Tobacco & Beer, 326 Harding Place, on Tuesday at 2:45 a.m.

Around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, the men parked the minivan at a car wash on East Thompson Lane at Murfreesboro Pike and set it on fire, according to Metro police. They fled in a white Ford Focus.

One of the suspects was wearing a green Tommy Hilfiger jacket with an orange lining and a black hooded sweatshirt. He has a beard and mustache.

During the burglary at the Cricket store, the suspects interacted with the occupants of a white SUV.